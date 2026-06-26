/Cocktail 2 box office collection day 7: Check how much Shahid-Kriti-Rashmika's love story earned in a week

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's chic and modern love story Cocktail 2 has got mixed reviews from critics and widespread appreciation from audiences. Homi Adajania's movie has entered the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club within days of its release. Let's take a look at the box office report card of Cocktail 2.
According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk on day 7, Cocktail 2 collected a net of Rs 4.25 Cr across 8,469 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 84.07 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 70.50 crore so far.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.00 Cr on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 25.00 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 109.07 Cr.
Cocktail 2 has also now surpassed the lifetime collection of Shahid's 2025 release Deva, which had collected a nett of Rs 34.37 crore. The film is on the verge of crossing the collection of Shahid's last release O’Romeo which earned a total of Rs 72.99 crore.
Going by the current trend, Cocktail 2 will soon cross the lifetime India net collections of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which earned Rs 85.16 crore.
Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel to 2012 release 'Cocktail' which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead. Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Kriti Sanon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
Zee News movie analysis of Cocktail notes 'The opening five minutes of the film are incredibly well done. Through smart, quick visual storytelling, it instantly establishes the deep history and unbreakable bond between Kunal and Diya. This opening completely hooks and makes it easy to understand exactly what these two characters have gone through together over the years.'
'The growth from director Homi Adajania is huge here. Comparing the style of the first movie to the updated cinematography in this one makes it obvious how much his direction has evolved. Everything looks sleek, modern, and incredibly well-crafted, showing a director who has truly levelled up his filmmaking skills for a new generation.'
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