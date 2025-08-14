Cocktail 2 Cast Confirmed: Kriti Sanon Locked In, Director Homi Adajania Teases A Glimpse

New Delhi: Finally, ending days of speculation, director Homi Adajania has confirmed Cocktail 2's lead actress - and it is Kriti Sanon - whose name was being floated around for many days on social media.

Cocktail 2 Cast

Homi Adajania took to Instagram to confirm the much-speculated Cocktail 2. Sharing a picture of Kriti Sanon, he captioned it "@kritisanon #Thescicilianchapter #Cocktail2," hinting at an intriguing chapter in the beloved franchise. The post indicate the actress has already started her prep for the film, diving into the nuances of her character.

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is the sequel to 2012 movie by the same name. The original was directed by Homi Adajania, and written by Imtiaz Ali. It featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and marked Diana Penty's debut in Bollywood.

Reports suggest Cocktail 2 will star Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The filming has begun in August this year and is slated to hit the screens in the latter half of 2026.

Cocktail 2 will also be directed by Homi Adajania, and Luv Ranjan will write the story.

Kriti Sanon's Upcoming Films

Kriti’s current lineup includes highly anticipated Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush under Aanand L Rai’s direction. Reports suggest that she is also on board for Don 3 along with Ranveer Singh, one of the most awaited films in the action-thriller space.

FAQs

Q. Who is directing Cocktail 2?

Much like the first part, Cocktail 2 will also be directed by Homi Adajania.

Q. Who is playing the lead in film?

Cocktail 2 will star Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.