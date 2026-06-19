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  • /Cocktail 2 movie analysis: Do we miss Deepika Padukone in this Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon-starrer?

Cocktail 2 movie analysis: Do we miss Deepika Padukone in this Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon-starrer?

Cocktail 2 movie analysis: Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles, this standalone sequel hit theatres today, i.e. June 19, 2026.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 01:58 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
Cocktail 2 movie analysis: Do we miss Deepika Padukone in this Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon-starrer?
Image Credit: (Image: @rashmika_mandanna/Instagram)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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