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Cocktail 2 revives hit song ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’ with modern friendship anthem | WATCH

Cocktail 2 recreates the iconic ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’ as ‘Bandhu 2.0’, blending nostalgia with a fresh modern sound to celebrate friendship.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 10:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
Cocktail 2 revives hit song ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’ with modern friendship anthem | WATCH
Image Credit: (Image: @shahidkapoor/Instagram)

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