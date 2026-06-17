Cocktail 2 revives hit song ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’ with modern friendship anthem | WATCH

Cocktail 2 (2026) is a standalone spiritual sequel. It is not a direct sequel to the 2012 original Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The music of the film is composed by Pritam.