Cocktail 2 revives hit song ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’ with modern friendship anthem | WATCH

Mumbai: Hit song 'Tum Hi Ho Bandhu' from Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty-starrer 'Cocktail' has been recreated for the new part.
The makers have added a playful twist to the song, with actors humorously predicting they will be trolled once it is released.
While the sound feels fresh and modern, its emotional core remains unchanged, a heartfelt celebration of those who stand by us through every phase of life.
Featuring music by Pritam, Bandhu 2.0 is sung by Kavita Seth and Neeraj Shridhar, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The track blends nostalgia with a contemporary vibe, beautifully capturing the spirit of friendship and positioning itself as a new-age friendship anthem.
Take a look:
Cocktail 2 (2026) is a standalone spiritual sequel. It is not a direct sequel to the 2012 original Cocktail, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Homi Adajania and is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. The music of the film is composed by Pritam.
The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 19.
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