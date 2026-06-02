Cocktail 2 trailer out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's love triangle sparks chaos

The trailer of Cocktail 2 has finally been released and is already generating strong buzz among movie fans. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic comedy brings together Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film serves as the next instalment in the Cocktail franchise and is set for theatrical release later this month.

Trailer Launch and Story Hints

Initially expected earlier, the trailer was eventually unveiled at a launch event in Mumbai by Maddock Films. The preview introduces the central trio and teases a story shaped around modern relationships, friendships, and emotional complications.

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Shahid Kapoor’s character is shown interacting closely with both Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, suggesting a mix of romance, confusion, and unexpected twists. The visuals point toward a light-hearted yet chaotic narrative filled with emotional entanglements and comedic moments. The film’s screenplay is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan.

Audience Reactions and Film Details

After the trailer dropped online, social media quickly filled with reactions praising the performances, music, and overall presentation. Many viewers highlighted the chemistry between the lead cast, especially Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, while others focused on the film’s vibrant visuals.

One user commented, “Tujhko Pure Masterpiece Arijit Singh,” while another wrote, “Tum hi ho bandhu 2.0 Release as soon as possible.” Several fans also praised Kriti Sanon’s screen presence, calling her performance a standout. Shahid Kapoor also drew attention for his youthful appearance and charm in the trailer.

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Within the film, Shahid Kapoor plays Kunal, Kriti Sanon appears as Ally, and Rashmika Mandanna portrays Diya. The music is composed by Pritam Chakraborty, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Vocals are contributed by Neeraj Shridhar and Kavita Seth.

Cocktail 2 is currently scheduled to hit cinemas on June 19, marking its official theatrical release.