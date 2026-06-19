/Cocktail 2 X review, first reactions: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon or Rashmika Mandanna - Who wins hearts in this modern tale of love?

Cocktail 2 X movie review: Filmmaker Homi Adajania's outing - Cocktail 2- starring Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor has opened in theatres today, taking the excitement level of fans up a notch.
Cocktail 2 is the spiritual sequel to 2012 release 'Cocktail' which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead. Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Kriti Sanon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Let's take a look at first reactions and reviews coming in on social media for Cocktail 2. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and hailed the performances.
#OneWordReview...#Cocktail2: WINNER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2026
Rating:
More than lives up to expectations... Solid performances, superb music, stunning visuals, and captivating writing – this film scores on all fronts. #Cocktail2Review
Get ready to be surprised... Yes, #Cocktail2 is a love… pic.twitter.com/2Kc0g13gnG
#Cocktail2Review 1/2#ThreeWordReview Bollywood RomCom SuperHit— Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) June 19, 2026
Bollywood is loved world over for the cinema south can never make.#Cocktail2 is one such genre. The film conveys a “relevant and rooted message” focusing on relationships and commitment.#ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/ZVCKTD74BO
#Cocktail2FirstReview 3/5— Tamannaah (@TamannaahB21527) June 18, 2026
"It's a decent rom-com Entertainer with grand scale & beautiful visuals, but the Soul of the film is missing and everything feels flat."#Cocktail2 (#Cocktail2Review)#ShahidKapoor, #RashmikaMandanna & #KritiSanon... pic.twitter.com/JbG8J9ApND
Kriti Sanon’s striking transformation for Cocktail 2 trailer has caught attention online. Fitness trainer Karan Sawhney offered a glimpse into the intense journey behind the transformation. Sharing a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video chronicling Kriti’s preparation for the film, Karan revealed that the objective extended beyond fitness and was rooted in fulfilling a specific creative vision for the character.
According to Karan, the role demanded a new level of dedication from Kriti, especially as Cocktail 2 required her to perform her first-ever bikini scene. "She was stepping into the role of Ally in Cocktail 2. And with that came something that pushed her harder than anything before — her first ever bikini scene. That’s not just a physical challenge. That’s mental. That’s emotional. That’s showing up every single day even when you don’t feel like it," he shared.
"She had to be fit and lean, not size zero," he said.
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