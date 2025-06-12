Confirmed: Abhay Verma Joins Rasha Thadani In 'Laikey Laikaa'

New Delhi: Munjya actor Abhay Verma has joined forces with Rasha Thadani in Phantom Film latest production, 'Laikey Laikaa'. The two talents were recently spotted together after their acting workshop for Laikey Laikaa. On his chemistry with Rasha, Abhay said, "It's too early to say anything but we are looking forward to making people feel something and it's a story about two people caught up in the world."

Laikey Laikaa Cast Locked

Not many know that the star once stood as a junior artist on the sets of Phantom Films' 'Super 30'. Reflecting on his Journey with immense gratitude Abhay shared "Life has come to a full circle, I used to secretly watch Hrithik sir perform in Super 30, when I was a junior artist, I wish with Laikey Laikaa I will be someone’s reason who feels closer to their dream. Beyond that, I hope this journey becomes an answer to all the questions that young aspiring actors have whether their dreams will come true or not or if they will get accepted in industry or not, I will be fortunate if my journey from a jr artist to leading a film at Phantom studios is considered as an answer to the questions of all the aspiring actors and bring them closer to their dream."

Talking about Laikey Laikaa Abhay said "Laikey and Laikaa is a story about two people caught up in a different world" He teased the fans with "many surprises" in Laikey Laikaa for the people together to anticipate until the film hits the screens.

Talking about his upcoming projects, apart from Laikey Laikaa Abhay will feature in Siddharth Anand's highly anticipated 'King' with Shahrukh Khan. He is also doing Sujat Saudagar's 'JC'.

