CONFIRMED! Mouni Roy To Star In Madhur Bhandarkar’s 'The Wives' Alongside Sonali Kulkarni

New Delhi: Mouni Roy, who has been gaining international acclaim and establishing herself as a versatile talent, recently confirmed her participation in acclaimed filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming movie The Wives. The actress shared a glimpse of her new project on social media, ending speculation and revealing that she will be starring alongside Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Arjan Bajwa, Saurabh Sachdeva, Rahul Bhat, and Freddy Daruwala.

Marking the start of the shoot, Mouni posted a picture with Bhandarkar and a clapboard, captioning it: “Day 1 on this new film I’m truly excited about, grateful to be creating with the maestro himself @imbhandarkar. Thrilled for the journey ahead #TheWives.”

The Wives continues Madhur Bhandarkar’s signature style of exploring complex social themes with raw honesty. This film delves into the private lives of Bollywood wives, peeling back the layers beyond the glamour, paparazzi, and red-carpet events. After critically acclaimed films like Fashion and Heroine, The Wives is highly anticipated for its fresh, hard-hitting narrative.

Previously, Mouni Roy made a dazzling impression at the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival, lighting up the red carpet with her stunning presence as she celebrated Indian cinema on the global stage. She graced the iconic French Riviera in an exquisite Caroline Couture ensemble that perfectly showcased elegance and confidence. Sharing the look on Instagram, Mouni captioned it: "A special night in Cannes with @chopard @chopardbycaroline #carolinescouture x Glam by @diorbeauty @shakeelbinafzal"

This marked Mouni’s second sensational appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She was last seen in Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari.

For Mouni Roy, this collaboration with the National Award-winning director is expected to highlight her dramatic skills in ways her earlier commercial roles have not, cementing her status as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile actresses. Her successful transition from television to mainstream films, without industry backing, makes The Wives another key milestone in her flourishing career.