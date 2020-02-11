Confirmed! Pooja Hegde bags 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' opposite Salman Khan

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's one of the upcoming projects 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will see actress Pooja Hegde in the lead role opposite him. Yes! Finally, the suspense over the lead casting is over.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. He wrote: CONFIRMED... #PoojaHegde opposite #SalmanKhan in #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali... Directed by Farhad Samji... Story and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala... #Eid2021 release.

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' will be directed by Farhad Samji. The story will be written by Sajid Nadiadwala, who is also bankrolling the project.

The film has already clocked Eid 2021 for the release.

Meanwhile, Salman has 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to be helmed by Prabhudeva. The action drama will be produced by Sohail Khan under the banner of Reel Life Productions Private Limited.

It features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal parts.

It is set to hit the screens on Eid, May 22, 2020.

So, are you ready for Bhaijaan's Eid blockbusters?