POOJA HEGDE

CONFIRMED! Pooja Hegde Joins Varun Dhawan For 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'

Actress Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram story and shared a candid moment with Varun Dhawan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 03:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CONFIRMED! Pooja Hegde Joins Varun Dhawan For 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' (Image: @Pooja Hegde/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Pan-India star Pooja Hegde and Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan are officially set to star together in David Dhawan’s upcoming film, tentatively titled 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.'

This announcement puts an end to all speculations and has already sparked excitement among fans, as it marks the duo’s first on-screen collaboration.  

Actress Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram story and shared a candid moment with Varun, captioning the picture, “This duo is dreaming of bread” 

She added, “Chalo post our next schedule maybe?” with a mix of teary-eyed, thinking cloud, and pizza emojis, hinting at their camaraderie during the film’s shoot.  

Directed by David Dhawan, promises to be a treat for audiences eager to see this dynamic pairing light up the screen.  

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde’s will soon be seen in the high-octane action thriller 'Deva,' alongside an impressive lineup of South Indian big-ticket projects such as 'Suriya 44' and 'Thalapathy 69.' 

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the release date of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,' starring the charismatic duo Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan.

