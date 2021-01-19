हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhe

Confirmed: Salman Khan announces 'Radhe' will release in theatres on Eid 2021

The most-talked about venture Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is an actioner directed by Prabhu Deva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri respectively. The film features a starry ensemble cast which includes the likes of superstar Salman Khan, Megha Akash, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal parts.

Confirmed: Salman Khan announces &#039;Radhe&#039; will release in theatres on Eid 2021

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan has finally broken his silence upon the release of his upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The actor took to social media and made the announcement regarding the theatrical release of the movie which will hit the screens on Eid 2021, as planned. 

Salman Khan confirmed the development related to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and wrote - Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners...It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return, I would expect them to take the utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in the theatres on Eid..God willing..

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhu Deva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film features Salman Khan, Megha Akash, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal parts.

Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, veteran actress Zarina Wahab play important cameos and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in a special dance number.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RadheSalman KhanRadhe: Your Most Wanted Bhairadhe releaseEidEid 2021
Next
Story

Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush motion capture starts today, muhurat on Feb 2
  • 1,05,81,837Confirmed
  • 1,52,556Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M50S

Historical win of Indian cricket team in Brisbane test, Ravi Shastri and Ajinkya Rahane get emotional