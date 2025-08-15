New Delhi: Thalaiva has arrived and how! two years after his last release Jailer, Rajinikanth is back in the game with more star power than ever. He has got his biggest opening with Coolie, beating Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's stylised spy actioner War 2 with a huge margin. Let's break down the day 1 opening collection of Coolie.

Coolie Day 1 Box Office Collection

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie has earned Rs 65 crore net in all languages as per early estimates, reports Sacnilk, a trade tracking site. Coolie had an overall 86.99% Tamil Occupancy, with 35.66% Hindi Occupancy, 71.37% Kannada Occupancy and an overall 92.10% Telugu Occupancy on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

The film which released in multiple languages has become Rajinikanth's biggest opener crossing Rs 60 crore opening of his superhit 2.0.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji's directorial War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani has earned Rs 52.50 Cr India net on its first day for all languages (early estimates), as per Sacnilk.

Coolie The Film, Cast & Plot

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat appear in supporting roles. In the film, a mysterious man stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses the workers in a port town.

This will be a first for Nagarjuna, as he will be donning a villain's role — playing the antagonist.

With ‘Coolie’, Aamir Khan is entering Tamil cinema in full throttle. Sporting a razor-sharp, high-octane, stylish look, Aamir is seen in a never-before-seen character of 'Dahaa.' This marks a reunion with Rajinikanth after 30 years, as the duo previously worked in ‘Aatank Hi Aatank’ (1995) which also featured starred Juhi Chawla and Om Puri in pivotal parts.