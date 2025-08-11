Advertisement
COOLIE VS WAR 2 ADVANCE BOOKING

Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking Battle: How Much Has Rajinikanth Film Earned Already, Is It Ahead Of Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Spy Thriller?

Coolie vs War 2 Advance Booking: has already begun. Both the films are big releases but looks like, as of now Coolie is ahead of War 2 in the advance ticket battle. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 12:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking Battle: How Much Has Rajinikanth Film Earned Already, Is It Ahead Of Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Spy Thriller?Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters

New Delhi: The Box Office drama between tow big releases - Coolie and War 2 has already begun. While megastar Rajinikanth-starrer is reportedly ahead in pre-sales and advance booking race, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's stylised spy thriller is slowly gaining momentum. 

Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking

According to box office number and data tracking site Sacnilk, advance booking for Coolie stands at Rs 14.25 Crore with block seats earning Rs 20.41 Cr. Tickets sold for Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages is around 6 lakh approximately. So, block seats are reserved by cinema halls for last-minute bookings or as part of special promotions, reports NDTV.

War 2 has raked in Rs 2.08 crore in advance sales, with block seats earning Rs 5.8 crore as per Sacnilk. Ayan Mukerji directorial has sold around 57,000 tickets for 6731 shows in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

Both the films are big releases but looks like, as of now Coolie is ahead of War 2 in the advance ticket battle. 

Coolie The Film

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat appear in supporting roles. In the film, a mysterious man stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses the workers in a port town.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming Tamil thriller is being touted as megastar Rajinikanth's big release this year after Jailer (2023). 

About War 2 Release, Cast

War 2 is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji. Based on a script written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to War (2019). The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.

 

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

