New Delhi: Two big movies are lined up for release next week, cashing in on the Independence Day long weekend. Coolie and War 2 have massive expectations and fans are eagering waiting for the madness to unleash on the big screens. Whether it's megastar Rajinikanth returning to the 70mm screens after Jailer ( 2023) or Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's stylised spy thriller - both have a niche audience and that makes the clash even more interesting.

Coolie vs War 2 Tickets Advance Booking

According to box office tracking site Sacnilk, the advance booking for Coolie has kickstarted on a massive high in Kerala. Coolie has already sold nearly 200K tickets, with 50K tickets being sold per hour. Coolie has already collected Rs 3 crore gross in Kerala in advance booking alone, and the number is expected to go higher. Coolie is also looking at a massive opening overseas, with the advance booking already nearing Rs 30 crore for the opening day.

#Coolie booking is going berserk in Kerala bookings, touching ₹4 Cr ! WoW! pic.twitter.com/nLEPvBpA87 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 8, 2025

#CoolieVsWar2 update : #Coolie way ahead and in an unbeatable position in advance booking in international markets! pic.twitter.com/CzJJrbQ0hN — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 9, 2025

Coming to War 2, Ayan Mukerji's directorial War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The Spy Universe's latest outing will reportedly lead in the Hindi dominant markets but it can also gain big in the Telugu speaking regions since Jr NTR is a huge name in south. According to TOI, War 2 has collected $310K in North America, comprising $232K from Telugu and $78K from Hindi versions.

HT reports that War 2 has so far not reached $500K in advance sales in the US, which is just one-fourth of what Coolie has already managed. However, War 2 is yet to open its advance booking in India. Reportedly, the pre-sales for its tickets will start from Sunday, August 10, four days ahead of the film's release.

Both the films are big releases but looks like, as of now Coolie is ahead of War 2 in the advance ticket battle.

About Coolie The Film

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat appear in supporting roles. In the film, a mysterious man stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses the workers in a port town.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming Tamil thriller is being touted as megastar Rajinikanth's big release this year after Jailer (2023).

War 2 Cast, Director

War 2 is an upcoming action thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji. Based on a script written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to War (2019). The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.