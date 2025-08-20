Coolie vs War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6-7: Rajinikanth vs Hrithik Roshan, Who Is Ahead In Number Game?

New Delhi: The big battle of numbers between two big releases Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 is running on a tight rope. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial has crossed the massive Rs 200 crore mark already with Ayan Mukerji's outing closely following it.

Coolie Day 6 Collection

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Coolie earned around Rs 9.50 crore on Tuesday, taking its six-day domestic total to Rs 216 crore nett.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6

On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 8.35 crore across all languages, a marginal 4% dip from Monday. With this, War 2 has collected Rs 192.85 crore nett in India over six days, running just behind Coolie.

About Coolie The Film

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat appear in supporting roles. In this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, a mysterious man stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses the workers in a port town.

About War 2

The film is based on a script written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to War (2019). The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor. The film released on August 14, 2025 in cinemas.