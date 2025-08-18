New Delhi: Rajinkanth's Coolie is minting moolah at the Box Office and how! While director Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial is inching closer to raking in Rs 200 crore in 4 days, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's stylised spy actioner War 2 is also catching up fast. Let's break down the day 4 opening collection of Coolie and War 2.

Coolie Day 4 Box Office Collection

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Coolie has earned Rs 35 cr on 4th day (early estimates), taking his total 4-day tally to Rs 194.25 crore. Coolie had an overall 63.75% Tamil Occupancy, 41.98% Hindi Occupancy and 49.53% Telugu Occupancy on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

The film which released in multiple languages has become Rajinikanth's biggest opener crossing Rs 60 crore opening of his superhit 2.0.

War 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy thriller earned around Rs 31.00 Cr India net on its fourth day for all languages. War 2 had an overall 33.09% Hindi Occupancy, overall 46.21% Tamil Occupancy and 32.45% Telugu Occupancy on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

Coolie The Film

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat appear in supporting roles. In this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, a mysterious man stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses the workers in a port town.

War 2 Cast

The film is based on a script written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to War (2019). The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor. The film released on August 14, 2025 in cinemas.