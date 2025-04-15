Costao Teaser Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Nawazuddin Siddiqui As 'Legendary Actor' In A Powerful Comeback

New Delhi: The teaser for Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s upcoming biopic Costao has taken the internet by storm, with fans and cinephiles alike praising the actor’s powerful screen presence and transformative performance. Portraying the late Goan customs officer Costao Fernandes, Nawazuddin is once again being hailed as one of India's finest performers.

Known for bringing depth and authenticity to his characters in critically acclaimed films like Manto, Thackeray, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Nawazuddin slips seamlessly into the role of Fernandes — a courageous officer who, in the 1990s, uncovered a major gold smuggling operation.

The teaser hints at a gripping narrative, with Nawaz capturing the quiet intensity and determination of the real-life hero.

Watch The Teaser Here:

Following the teaser release, fans flooded social media with admiration:

“Nawazuddin's acting is consistently outstanding”

“One of the best performers who represents India on a global level — Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the pride of India.”

The legend has arrived

Costao will be — Kartik (@Kartik11630051) April 15, 2025

“Nawaz is truly a legendary actor and he’s back again to give us a dhamakedar performance.”

Nawaz is truly a legendary actor and he is back again to give us a dhamakedar performance — Shriya Kanojia (@KanojiaShriya89) April 15, 2025

“Just saw Costao teaser and Nawaz is a legendary actor to which we should put more in use.”

Just saw Costao teaser and Nawaz is a legendary actor to which we should put more in use. — nehaaa (@nehaaa650435) April 15, 2025

The wave of praise underscores Nawazuddin’s continued impact in the industry and fans’ anticipation for his return to the biopic genre. The recently released poster also unveiled his intense, gripping new look — further fueling the buzz around the film.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also set to appear in Raat Akeli Hai 2, continuing his streak of compelling and diverse roles.