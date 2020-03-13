हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
COVID 19 effect: Indian film fest in Los Angeles postponed

"The well-being of our guests, partners and staff is paramount. We will continue to closely monitor the situation for the best timing to reschedule the festival later this year," the statement said.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Mumbai: The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) has been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus worldwide.

"Given the recent developments around coronavirus, IFFLA has made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone this year's Festival from April 1- April 5 to a later, to-be-determined date in 2020. In doing so, we stand in solidarity with leading cultural institutions and festivals and the recommendations of the CDC and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, by taking proactive steps towards combating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic," Christina Marouda, IFFLA Chair of the Board, said in an official statement.

