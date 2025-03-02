New Delhi: Sohum Shah’s Crazxy has finally hit theaters, and its impact goes beyond just box office numbers. With a gripping storyline and powerful background music, the film is making waves.

Crazxy is performing well, earning ₹2.65 crore in just two days. With strong word-of-mouth and a steady rise in collections, the thriller saw a 40% jump on Saturday (Day 2), reaching ₹2.65 crore. This upward trend suggests the film is set for a solid and promising run ahead.

The makers took to Instagram to express their gratitude to moviegoers, sharing a heartfelt post that reads, 'sab ko jisne humaari film dekhi! Watch this thrilling story now in cinemas!'

Take A Look At The Post:

Directed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy stars Sohum Shah as Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, a surgeon who will stop at nothing to save his kidnapped daughter.

Produced under the Sohum Shah Films banner, the film is backed by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. Featuring Tinnu Anand, Nimisha Sajayan, and Shilpa Shukla in pivotal roles.

With music composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics by Gulzar, the film’s soundtrack adds depth to its gripping narrative. Crazxy hit theaters on February 28, 2025.