Crazxy Climax: Sohum Shah Tweaks Ending Scene On Public Demand

A source revealed that makers have decided to tweak the climax slightly to deliver an even more gripping and immersive experience. This new version will be available in cinemas starting this Friday.

Source said: “Responding to public demand, they have refined the climax to create a more immersive, thrilling, and insightful cinematic experience. With a little surprise in store, audiences will be astonished by the updated version.”

“Everyone can enjoy this fresh take in cinemas from this Friday. This truly speaks volumes about the immense love and support the film is receiving."

Sohum took to Instagram, where he announced the news. He shared a post, which read: “Making films is only half the journey-your love completes it. The overwhelming support for Crazxy has been truly humbling. We can tell these stories because of audiences like you, who stand by us and inspire us.”

“Many of you shared that you wanted more from the climax. We hear you. To make your cinematic experience better, more immersive, thrilling and insightful, we've tweaked the climax a little bit with a little surprise thrown in too-catch the new version in cinemas starting this Friday. Hope you enjoy it! - Girish Kohli & Sohum Shah.”

Sohum captioned the post: “We hear you. Buy One and Get One ticket Free only on Book My Show until this weekend!”

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, “Crazxy” is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. Crazxy released on February 28.

Sohum made his first screen appearance in 2009 with the film Baabarr, where he played the antagonist and later appeared in the 2012 National Award-winning film Ship of Theseus. He then featured in Talvar, and Simran. His 2018 film Tumbbad, as producer and actor, received critical acclaim.