Crazxy Global Streaming Premiere: Sohum Shah-Starrer This Edgy Thriller On THIS OTT Platform

Mumbai: Sohum Shah's edgy thriller premieres on OTT today. Prime Video today announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Crazxy, written and directed by Girish Kohli. Crazxy is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, Adesh Prasad, and co-produced by Ankit Jain under the banner of Sohum Shah Films.

Featuring a powerhouse performance by the protagonist, Sohum Shah, along with some stellar performances by the ensemble cast featuring acclaimed actors like Nimisha Sajayan, Shilpa Shukla, Tinnu Anand, Piyush Mishra, and Unnathi Suranaa in pivotal roles. Crazxy is now streaming exclusively in India and over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Set against a tense and emotionally charged backdrop, Crazxy follows the story of Dr. Abhimanyu Sood (played by Sohum Shah), a respected surgeon but a questionable human being, whose life is turned upside down when his young daughter is kidnapped.

With the clock ticking, Abhimanyu is thrust into a harrowing moral crisis—should he comply with the sinister demands of the kidnapper or uphold his oath as a doctor? Each decision carries devastating consequences. Will Abhimanyu save his life or his daughter's?

Critics and audiences alike have praised Sohum Shah’s performance, the film’s bold storytelling and its exploration of character, which all together pushes creative boundaries.