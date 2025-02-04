CRAZXY New Poster Features Sohum Shah, Teaser To Be OUT Tomorrow!

New Delhi: Actor-producer Sohum Shah is all set to entice his viewers again. After unveiling Crazxy’s release date in an innovative crossover featuring Tumbbad’s Daadi and Vinayak, and following the massive success of Tumbbad’s re-release, he is now gearing up for his next film. The makers have just dropped a brand-new poster that teases the film’s wild, unpredictable essence. The teaser is set to be released tomorrow.

Sohum Shah's Crazxy

With Crazxy, written and directed by Girish Kohli of Mom and Kesari fame, Sohum Shah Films continues its streak of pushing creative boundaries and backing genre-bending stories.

The film’s poster offers us the promise of something new and irreverant with a bold, slick, and visually striking first look, hinting at the craziness that awaits. With fresh, dynamic imagery and an intriguing vibe, Crazxy promises to deliver a thriller unlike anything seen before in Hindi cinema.

Adding to the anticipation, behind-the-scenes glimpses have already showcased Sohum in a striking transformation, further fuelling curiosity. With the motion poster already making waves, the buzz around the film is only growing stronger.

Sohum Shah has an exciting slate ahead, including Tumbbad 2, which promises to continue the beloved saga, and Crazxy, produced under Sohum Shah Films.

Crazxy is an emotionally charged edge-of-the-seat thriller about a father’s redemption, helmed by the makers of the critically and commercially acclaimed Tumbbad.

Written & directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Suresh Shah and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. In cinemas on 28th February, 2025.

With the teaser dropping tomorrow, the anticipation is at an all-time high. Brace yourself—it’s going to be a Crazxy ride!