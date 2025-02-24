Advertisement
CRAZXY

Crazxy: Sohum Shah And Ila Arun’s 'Goli Maar Bheje Mein' Song OUT - Watch

Crazxy hits cinemas on February 28, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 12:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Crazxy: Sohum Shah And Ila Arun’s 'Goli Maar Bheje Mein' Song OUT - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ahead of the Sohum Shah's 'Crazxy' release, the makers have dropped its newest promotional track, 'Goli Maar Bheje Mein'. With just 4 days left until Crazxy hits cinemas on February 28, fans are already gearing up for what promises to be an electrifying musical experience. 

The high-energy 'Goli Maar Bheje Mein' has a mix of powerful beats and an infectious rhythm. The song’s music video, featuring Sohum Shah and Ila Arun presents them in a never-before-seen avatar. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

Fans across social media have already been reacting to the song with excitement. 

Crazxy is a Bollywood thriller genre with its slick visuals, dynamic cinematography - promising audiences a crazy ride. Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer. Crazxy hits cinemas on February 28, 2025.

