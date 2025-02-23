Crazxy: Sohum Shah Announces New Track 'Goli Maar Bheje Mein' Shares BTS Pics And Release Date

New Delhi: Sohum Shah’s Crazxy is gearing up for its theatrical release, and to amp up the excitement, the makers have dropped a thrilling update about the film’s new track, 'Goli Maar Bheje Mein.'

Touted as a high-energy anthem, the song promises to take over playlists and dance floors with its powerful beats, bold lyrics, and infectious rhythm, perfectly mirroring the film’s untamed essence.

Sharing the excitement on Instagram, Sohum Shah announced, "Goli Maar Bheje Mein" OUT TOMORROW! Let the CRAZXYNESS begin!

Take A Look At The Post:

The makers also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of the song, showcasing its electrifying DJ-themed atmosphere, further fueling anticipation for new track 'Goli Maar Bheje Mein.' which will be released on February 24, 2025.

Fans across social media are already buzzing with excitement, eagerly awaiting the track’s release. The comment section is flooded with reactions like "Crazy excited for Crazxy!", "Looks really trippy!", and "Loving the look!!! CAN'T WAIT at all!".

Earlier, the first track 'Abhimanyu' was unveiled, earning widespread praise for its video game-themed concept, delivering a visual extravaganza featuring Kishore Kumar's iconic voice.

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer.

Crazxy is all set to hits cinemas on 28th February, 2025.