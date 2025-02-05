Crazxy TEASER: Sohum Shah Unveils Abhimanyu’s World With Kishore Kumar Twist -WATCH

Sohum Shah, known for his groundbreaking work on 'Tumbbad' and the upcoming Tumbbad 2, continues to push boundaries with Crazxy, an emotionally charged thriller that blends the heart and soul of classic Bollywood with sleek, international flair.

Shah took to Instagran handle and dropped The highly anticipated teaser for Crazxy , and the excitement is palpable.

After teasing audiences with behind-the-scenes stills and building intrigue with a mysterious poster yesterday, Shah has finally revealed the teaser. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment, and the teaser promises a thrilling, emotionally charged ride like never before.

The film tells the gripping story of a father’s redemption on the worst day of his life, blending edge-of-the-seat thrills with deep emotional stakes.

Take A Look At Crazxy Teaser:

The teaser is captioned as, ''Imagine the worst day of your life. And multiply that by 10. Welcome to Abhimanyu’s world.

Get ready for a #CRAZXY ride.'' It teases an intriguing plot, leaving viewers wondering what led Abhimanyu to end up in this chaotic situation.

One of the most surprising elements of the teaser is the return of Bollywood’s legendary voice, Kishore Kumar. The film includes a remastered version of his iconic track "Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu," originally from the movie 'Inquilaab' starring Amitabh Bachchan.

This addition brings a fresh, nostalgic energy to the film, enhancing its emotional impact and electrifying vibe with Kishore Kumar’s unforgettable voice.

Crazxy breaks new ground in the Bollywood thriller genre with its slick visuals, dynamic cinematography, and edge-of-the-seat thrills, promising audiences a crazy ride.

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer.

Sohum Shah's Crazxy hits cinemas on 28th February, 2025.