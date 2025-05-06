Crazxy Trivia: The Doctors' Dialogues In The Surgery Scene Were 100% Authentic

New Delhi: After the successful re-release of Tumbbad, Sohum Shah delivers another standout performance in Crazxy, a gripping thriller that has left audiences and critics alike thoroughly impressed. Directed by Girish Kohli and produced under Sohum Shah Films, the film is now trending on Amazon Prime Video, winning praise for its intense storytelling, strong performances, and meticulously crafted sequences.

What truly stole the spotlight was a nerve-wracking 12-minute scene where Sohum’s character, Abhimanyu, performs a remote surgery over a video call—all while changing a flat tire in the middle of nowhere. This high-stakes moment had viewers on edge, not just for its cinematic tension but for its raw realism.

What many might not know is that every line spoken by the doctors in that scene was based on real medical dialogue. Director Girish Kohli shared, “A lot of research went into this sequence. Everything from the surgical procedure to the possibility of failure or revival was rooted in reality. It’s rare, but it’s real.”

Adding to the authenticity, Sohum Shah personally learned how to change a car tire for the role. “I learned it just for the scene. I’d never changed a tire before,” he admitted, underlining his commitment to realism.

With Crazxy, Shah once again proves his knack for choosing bold, unconventional stories that push the envelope, and the film’s rising popularity on OTT is a testament to that.