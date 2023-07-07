trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632358
NewsEntertainmentMovies
LOVE SEX AUR DHOKHA 2

Cult Classic 'LSD 2' Is Back With Bigger Surprises And Edgier Thrills, Release Date Inside

Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 is sure to possess a universal appeal that transcends generations, captivating not only millennials but also drawing in the enthusiastic Gen Z audience.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 08:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Cult Classic 'LSD 2' Is Back With Bigger Surprises And Edgier Thrills, Release Date Inside

New Delhi: Balaji Telefilms Unveils Official Release Date for the Highly Anticipated Sequel – Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2! Get Ready for a Thrilling Cinematic Journey on February 16, 2024. Building on the Phenomenal Success of its Predecessor, LSD, the Sequel Guarantees an Unforgettable and Thrilling Experience, Enchanting Audiences Globally. With a thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of our digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.

Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 is sure to possess a universal appeal that transcends generations, captivating not only millennials but also drawing in the enthusiastic Gen Z audience.

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Building upon the legacy of the first film, LSD 2 dares to push the boundaries and be even more explicit, ensuring an edgier and deeply immersive experience for the audience. The first film resonated deeply with fans and LSD 2 promises to be an even bigger cult classic than before! 

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is Presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and is Directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded