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NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ announced: Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma film to launch Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in Bollywood, check release date
DAADI KI SHAADI

‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ announced: Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma film to launch Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in Bollywood, check release date

The upcoming Bollywood family drama ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ is scheduled to release in theatres on 8 May 2026.

|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2026, 11:55 PM IST|Source: IANS
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‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ announced: Neetu Kapoor, Kapil Sharma film to launch Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in Bollywood, check release date(Source: Movie poster)

Mumbai: The makers of Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma starrer "Daadi Ki Shaadi" have unveiled the release date and title for the upcoming family drama.

Touted to be a wholesome family entertainer that promises drama and fun, the movie will be reaching the cinema halls on May 8th this year.

Revealing the release date on social media, the makers wrote, "Daadi is breaking the internet — and the rules! Is the family with her or against her? Find out in Daadi Ki Shaadi, releasing on 8th May. Gen D to Gen Z — all are invited (sic)."

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Along with Neetu and Kapil as the lead, "Daadi Ki Shaadi" also marks the Bollywood debut of Neetu's daughter and actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Additionally, the ensemble cast of the much-anticipated drama will also feature Sadia Khateeb in a crucial role.

The makers also unveiled a feel-good poster from the movie, announcing the quirky title and release date, giving the audience a glimpse into this joyous, surprising, and irresistibly emotional family entertainer.

Produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios, and Shimla Talkies Production, Daadi Ki Shaadi" has been written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan.

As Riddhima concluded the shoot in May last year, she penned a heartfelt note, sharing her first experience of being a part of a Bollywood film.

She penned, "Firsts are always special, Because it's those very 'firsts' that form the blueprint of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives."

"For 52 days, over 200 people came together to tell this heartwarming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens. #DKS," she went on to add.

Before this, Riddhima made a cameo appearance in Netflix’s show "Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives", where she shared the screen with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey.

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