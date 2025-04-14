'Daasi Ma Spotted In The City' – Soha Ali Khan Stirs Buzz As Chhorii 2 Streams - WATCH

New Delhi: Chhorii 2 has been making a significant impact since its release, garnering rave reviews from horror enthusiasts and casual viewers alike. While the film continues to captivate audiences with its spine-chilling storyline, something far more unsettling has emerged in real life—Daasi Ma has left the screen and appeared in the city.

Over the weekend, several residents were left puzzled and even spooked after spotting a mysterious woman dressed in black, her face obscured by a veil. Silent, motionless, and eerily composed, her unexpected appearances have sent a wave of unease through the city. For some, the encounter was enough to send shivers down their spines.

The mystery deepened when Soha Ali Khan, who portrays the menacing Daasi Ma in the film, posted an Instagram story with the caption: "Daasi Ma spotted in the city." For those who had encountered the ominous figure, the post only heightened the suspense, adding an extra layer of tension to the already eerie situation.

The intrigue was further amplified by the appearance of a striking hoarding across various locations in the city. Featuring a full-length image of Soha Ali Khan as Daasi Ma, the ad showcased the character with an intense expression, her face veiled in darkness. The dramatic visual, illuminated against the night sky, has left passersby in awe and even a bit unnerved.

Produced by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Productions, Chhorii 2 is a horror thriller directed by Vishal Furia. The film features standout performances by Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in lead roles. Available for streaming on Prime Video, it has reached audiences in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

To experience the spine-tingling thrill, watch the official Chhorii 2 trailer now on Prime Video.