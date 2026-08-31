Daayra trailer: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran face off over justice

In a statement, Kareena said, “What I loved about working with Meghna is that she makes you question everything you think you know about a character. There’s so much thought behind every detail, but she never takes away your instinct as an actor. Playing DCP Ajooni Kohli stayed with me… because she pushed me into a space I hadn’t really explored before, and at this stage in my career, that’s always exciting. And then to have Prithviraj opposite me was such a pleasure.”