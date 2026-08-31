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Daayra trailer: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran face off over justice

The trailer of Daayra has unveiled a gripping world of crime, investigation and justice, with Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing characters caught on opposite sides of a complex case.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 02:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
Daayra trailer: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran face off over justice
Image Credit: Kareena Kapoor, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Daayra trailer: Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran face off over justice
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