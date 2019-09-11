close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan says 'swagat toh karo humara' in first motion poster—Watch

 Salman Khan, who returns as Chulbul Pandey with the film, took to Twitter and shared the first motion poster of 'Dabangg 3'.

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan says &#039;swagat toh karo humara&#039; in first motion poster—Watch
Picture Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: One of the most-awaited films of the year, 'Dabangg 3' will hit the screens in December and makers are busy ensuring that the film remains high on the buzzword. With the shoot of the film wrapped up, its first motion poster has now been unveiled. Salman Khan, who returns as Chulbul Pandey with the film, took to Twitter and shared the motion poster.

“Aa Rahe Hain! Chulbul Robinhood Pandey. Theek 100 din baad. Swagat Toh Karo Humara! #100DaystoDabangg3”, wrote the superstar on the micro-blogging site.

Check out his tweet here:

'Dabangg 3' stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead and will release on December 20 this year.

Apart from Hindi, the film will also release in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

It has been helmed by Prabhu Deva and is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions.

With the countdown now beginning, are you excited to watch 'Dabangg 3' in theatres?

Tags:
Dabangg 3Salman KhanSonakshi Sinha
Next
Story

Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday starrer Khaali Peeli gets its villain!

Must Watch

PT18M27S

Watch Debate: Is Imran Khan afraid to lose PoK?