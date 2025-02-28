Dacoit: Anurag Kashyap Talks About The Challenges Of Playing A Fearless Cop

New Delhi: The makers of the highly anticipated pan-India action drama Dacoit have made a big announcement, revealing a major addition to the cast. Acclaimed director and actor Anurag Kashyap has joined the project in a powerful role, portraying a fearless inspector and staunch Ayyappa devotee with zero tolerance for corruption. Sharp-minded, witty, and sarcastic, his character brings depth to the film’s intense storyline packed with action, emotion, and drama.

Building excitement further, the makers unveiled a striking new poster featuring Kashyap, amplifying the film’s gritty, action-packed essence.

Take A Look At The Post:

Anurag Kashyap On Playing Fearless Inspector In Dacoit

Anurag Kashyap on Playing a Fearless Inspector in Dacoit and the Challenges That Came With It, he shared, ''Playing a police officer who is an Ayyappa devotee is both fun and challenging . The conundrums of duty versus dharma, and to go about doing his job with a dry sense of humor is fantastic . I am truly looking forward to playing this character in two languages, shooting in Hindi, as well as in Telugu. To get the same impact in both the languages is the challenging part, something I am thoroughly enjoying.''

Dacoit follows the journey of an enraged convict seeking revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he devises a dangerous plan to trap her, the story unfolds into an emotionally charged saga of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Currently, filming is underway in Hyderabad, followed by an extensive schedule in Maharashtra.

Directed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, this ambitious project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios. The film also stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, with a story and screenplay jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.