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DACOIT: EK PREM KATHA

Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha trailer release: Mrunal Thakur & Adivi Sesh bring intense action-drama to life

The gripping trailer of Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha showcases a powerful blend of romance, action, and layered storytelling ahead of its April 10, 2026 release.

|Last Updated: Apr 04, 2026, 09:06 PM IST|Source: ANI
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Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha trailer release: Mrunal Thakur & Adivi Sesh bring intense action-drama to life(Image: IMDb)

Los Angeles: The trailer of Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha' was unveiled on Saturday afternoon.

The film's cast, including Mrunal, Adivi, and Anurag Kashyap, stepped out in Mumbai to launch the trailer in the presence of media members.

The trailer takes audiences on the journey of two dacoits, layered backstory, high-octane action sequences and evolving dynamic, which make for a compelling watch.

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Mrunal and Adivi Sesh have now reached Hyderabad to unveil the Telugu version of the trailer.

Directed by Shaneil Deo, the movie is set to hit the screens on April 10, 2026.

The film was earlier set for a March 19 release, but the makers reportedly decided to shift the date as other big films, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', were also planned for the same day.

Adivi Sesh was last seen in HIT: The Second Case (2022), directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film followed the story of police officer Krishna Dev, also known as KD, who investigates a series of crimes involving female victims as part of the HIT unit in Andhra Pradesh.

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