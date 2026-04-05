Dacoit: Ek prem katha Trailer: Tamannaah, Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR & Rashmika Mandanna praise Adivi Sesh starrer

New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer of Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha, starring Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, was unveiled recently and has struck a chord with audiences across the country. The film industry, too, is all praise for the action-packed romantic drama.

Several celebrities, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Mahesh Babu and Jr. NTR, took to social media to share their excitement, applauding the film’s gripping action and intense love story.

Tamannaah Bhatia praised the trailer and congratulated her friend Mrunal Thakur, writing, “Looks so good!! Congratulations @mrunalthakur. Waiting to watch it. Very excited.” She also mentioned the entire cast and crew in her Instagram story.

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Rashmika Mandanna showered praise on Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, wishing them success. She wrote, “This looks so, so good! @mrunalthakur @adivisesh You guys! I am so excited for you. All the best—kill it!”

Sreeleela expressed her excitement about the trailer and the cast, saying she is looking forward to the film. She wrote, “This was fire! @adivisesh Looking forward to this. The trailer made me super inquisitive! @mrunalthakur Juliet, too cool @anuragkashyap10.”

Rana Daggubati also lauded the trailer, calling it solid. He wrote, “What a solid trailer! Dacoit looks fire. All the best for the release, guys.”

Superstar Mahesh Babu praised Adivi Sesh, acknowledging his growth as an actor. He wrote, “From Major to #Dacoit… great to see you push further, Sesh. The trailer is a solid setup for what’s to come. Wishing you and the team the very best.”

Jr. NTR called the trailer gripping and well-made, writing, “Loved the #DACOITTrailer… so gripping and very well made. All the very best to Sesh, Supriya, Mrunal and the entire team. Looking forward to April 10th!”

Marking Shaneil Deo’s directorial debut, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is backed by Supriya Yarlagadda. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. The pan-India theatrical release is slated for April 10, 2026.