New Delhi: The makers of Sourav Ganguly biopic have finally dropped the first look of the movie titled ‘Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story’ featuring Rajkummar Rao on the occasion of Sourav Ganguly's birthday, making the day even more special for millions of fans across the world. Along with the reveal, the makers also announced the film's theatrical release on May 14, 2027 over an extended holiday weekend.
The official first-look poster captures Rajkummar Rao in a cinematic recreation of Sourav Ganguly's iconic jersey-waving moment at Lord's balcony following India's historic NatWest Trophy triumph over England in 2002. Widely regarded as a defining image, the celebration came to symbolize a fearless new era of Indian cricket under Ganguly's leadership and remains an enduring emblem of confidence, defiance and belief.
'Dada – The Sourav Ganguly Story' chronicles the extraordinary journey of the man who didn't just play the game but changed it. Tracing his rise from a talented young cricketer to one of India's most influential captains, the film celebrates the grit, resilience and conviction that redefined Indian cricket and inspired an entire generation.
Dada- The Sourav Ganguly Story is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Tseries and DBL and is a Luv Films production.
Earlier, some leaked images from the few leaked photos from the shooting schedule flooded social media. Rajkummar Rao's photos from the sets dropped on social media, hitting the viral button. The film will be shot across multiple locations in Kolkata, focusing on different phases in Ganguly’s life back then in the city.
Sourav Ganguly biopic makers reportedly shot sequences at Eden Gardens after the IPL 2026 season concluded on Sunday. Interestingly, it is being said that Ganguly was also present while the crew filmed parts of the shoot at his residence and at Eden Gardens.
The film releases worldwide in cinemas on May 14, 2027.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.