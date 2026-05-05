Dadi Ki Shaadi motion poster out: Kapil Sharma adds charm to family entertainer - See pic

The makers of Dadi Ki Shaadi have unveiled a lively motion poster that perfectly captures the film’s vibrant and entertaining spirit. Packed with color, emotion, and a touch of chaos, the poster offers a glimpse into what promises to be a wholesome family entertainer.

A Glimpse Into the Story Through the Poster

In the motion poster, Neetu Kapoor is seen holding hands with her on-screen groom, Sarath Kumar, hinting at an unconventional and heartwarming love story. Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma shares a playful moment with Sadia Khateeb, adding a light-hearted romantic angle to the narrative. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, along with the rest of the ensemble cast, also features prominently, suggesting a storyline filled with family drama, humour, and unexpected twists.

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Deepak Dutta Shares His Experience Working with Neetu Kapoor

Actor Deepak Dutta, who will also be seen in the film, opened up about his experience of working alongside veteran star Neetu Kapoor. Expressing admiration, he revealed that he has long been a fan of the actress.

“We have all grown up watching Neetu ji’s films, so naturally, I was a bit nervous. For us, she’s still that bubbly young Neetu Singh from songs like ‘Ek Main Aur Ek Tu,’ ‘Keh Doon Tumhe,’ and ‘Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge.’ Those memories are still so fresh,” he said.

‘She’s Humble and Down-to-Earth’

Deepak further praised Neetu Kapoor’s personality, sharing how she quickly put him at ease on set.

“I was in awe of her, but she is incredibly humble and down-to-earth, which made me feel comfortable very quickly. She’s truly a wonderful human being,” he added.

Landing the Role in Dadi Ki Shaadi

Speaking about how he came on board the film, Deepak revealed that he was approached through Mukesh Chhabra’s casting agency.

“I received an audition call from Mukesh Chhabra’s casting agency for this role, and I am very grateful for that opportunity. I instantly connected with the character as it’s someone every son will relate to. I can’t reveal much about my role at the moment, but I can say it was truly an honour and a dream come true to work with Neetu Kapoor,” he shared.

Shooting Experience in Shimla

The actor also reflected on the film’s shoot, which took place in Shimla over nearly fifty days.

“It was an amazing experience. We had brilliant producers, a fantastic unit, and very talented technicians. My director, Aashish R Mohan, is exceptional. I will always be grateful to him for giving me this opportunity,” Deepak said.

About the Film

Dadi Ki Shaadi stars Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma in key roles and also marks the Bollywood debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor.

The film is slated for release on May 8.