Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017363https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/daisy-shah-joins-shreyas-talpade-in-palaash-muchhal-s-next-mumbai-set-thriller-3017363.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesDaisy Shah joins Shreyas Talpade in Palaash Muchhal’s next Mumbai-set thriller
DAISY SHAH

Daisy Shah joins Shreyas Talpade in Palaash Muchhal’s next Mumbai-set thriller

Daisy Shah has joined Shreyas Talpade as the female lead in director Palaash Muchhal’s upcoming Mumbai-set thriller. 

|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 08:32 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Daisy Shah joins Shreyas Talpade in Palaash Muchhal’s next Mumbai-set thriller(Source: X)

 Mumbai: Music composer Palaash Muchhal is gearing up for his next directorial project, starring Shreyas Talpade and Daisy Shah. However, the title of the film is not revealed

The announcement was made by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Sharing the update, he revealed that Daisy will star opposite Shreyas in the Mumbai-set thriller, which is expected to go on floors soon.

 Taking to his Instagram handle, Taran wrote, "DAISY SHAH JOINS SHREYAS TALPADE IN PALASH MUCHHAL'S NEXT FILM... On the auspicious occasion of #MahaShivratri, director #PalaashMuchhal has signed #DaisyShah as the female lead opposite #ShreyasTalpade for his upcoming, as-yet-untitled thriller. Set against the backdrop of #Mumbai, the filming is expected to commence shortly."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The film, set against the backdrop of Mumbai, will reportedly feature Shreyas in the role of a common man. However, details regarding the storyline, supporting cast and release date have been kept under wraps.
 
The project marks Palaash Muchhal's next directorial venture after 'Ardh', starring Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik, and 'Kaam Chalu Hai', which featured Rajpal Yadav, Giaa Manek and Kurangi Nagraj.
 
Meanwhile, Palaash Muchhal and India cricketer Smriti Mandhana were set to tie the knot on November 23, 2025, after dating for several years. However, the wedding was later called off, confirmed by Mandhana in her social media post.

"Over the past few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that wa,y but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same. I request you to please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace," Mandhana's post read. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Matte foundation
Flawless Base: Foundations That Truly Change the Game
Pakistan
Pakistan T20 WC 2026 Qualification Scenario: How can PAK qualify for Super 8s?
playsuit for women
Playsuits Every Wardrobe Needs Right Now
face highlighter
Must-Have Highlighters for Every Makeup Mood
vitamin c serum
Vitamin C Serums for Brighter, Healthier Skin For Men
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
Memes galore after India humiliate Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 clash
ethnic saree
Sarees That Redefine Ethnic Elegance
men puffer jacket
Men’s Puffer Jackets That Nail Comfort & Style
Technology
“Four-Way Protected Fibre”: Airtel Deploys 5G for India AI Impact Summit
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
'India-Pakistan is always a...': Ishan Kishan opens up after gritty knock