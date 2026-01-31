Daldal X Review: Is Bhumi Pednekar’s comeback worth watching? Check honest netizens’ reactions

New Delhi: Bhumi Pednekar’s Daldal premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, January 30, and audiences have already delivered their verdict. The crime-thriller web series, directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, is now streaming on the platform.

Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Samara Tijori, Aditya Rawal, Geeta Agarwal, and Sandesh Kulkarni, the series has received largely positive responses from viewers. Here’s how netizens have reacted to the show.

Daldal X Review

Netizens are showering praise on Bhumi Pednekar’s comeback performance, saying the series has managed to keep them hooked.

One user wrote, “How does someone stay this captivating on screen? #SamaraTijori completely nails her role in #Daldal — a star in the making for sure.”

#Daldal, streaming on #AmazonPrimeVideo, is a dark, gritty and psychological crime thriller set in Mumbai’s underbelly.



As a social drama, the series is effective, addressing issues like child abuse, drug abuse, patriarchy, and trauma with seriousness and intent. However, as an… pic.twitter.com/wpP3qmmh3p — Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) January 29, 2026

Another said, “One female actor who has always chosen the less-travelled path and yet built a glowing reputation for herself is #BhumiPednekar. A powerful performer whose body of work is immensely diverse. #Daldal is another feather in her overflowing cap. Amazing acting chops.”

A third user added, “#BhumiPednekar delivers a sincere performance, portraying a complex grey character with internal conflicts, while #SamaraTijori and #AdityaRawal leave a strong impression, particularly in vulnerable moments. Overall, Daldal is engaging and layered but uneven — worth a watch if you enjoy psychology-driven thrillers, though it doesn’t fully satisfy as a classic crime thriller.”

Another user wrote, “Bhumi Pednekar is outstanding in #Daldal. The series is intense, well-written, and among her best performances. Do watch Daldal on #AmazonPrime. Such talents who stand firm for people even off-screen truly deserve appreciation.”

About Daldal

The story revolves around ACP Rita Ferreira, played by Bhumi Pednekar. Rita is a strict and disciplined police officer for whom work is everything. She rarely smiles and carries hidden childhood trauma linked to her strict mother’s upbringing.

The plot takes a turn when the police commissioner promotes four women officers, including Rita, to the post of DCP. The promotion is based largely on appearance and public image, which soon complicates matters. As more murders occur, pressure mounts on the police force, and the investigation turns into a race against time to uncover the truth.

Daldal is based on author Vish Dhamija’s novel Bhendi Bazaar.