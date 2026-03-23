Danish Pandor praises Dhurandhar 2 star Ranveer Singh, calls him ‘finest actor of this generation’

New Delhi: In a heartfelt note, actor Danish Pandor has praised his 'Dhurandhar' co-star Ranveer Singh, calling him the "finest actor of this generation".

The note, shared on Instagram, comes amid the strong box office performance of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', which released on March 19, 2026.

Pandor, who plays Uzair Baloch in Aditya Dhar's action-packed franchise, posted a candid photograph with Ranveer Singh. In the image, Singh, who essays Indian spy Hamza, is seen affectionately kissing Pandor on the cheek, reflecting the camaraderie the two actors share off screen.

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Accompanying the image was an emotional caption that highlighted Pandor's admiration for his co-star.

"Kehne ke liye toh bahot kuch hai.. lekin kuch nahi kahunga... The entire world has witnessed your magic and I am one amongst those lucky ones who have witnessed it live!!" he wrote.

"You were ,you are and you will be one of the finest actors of this generation and there on!! What you have given to Hamza and jaskirat is irreplaceable. Thanks for being there for me all throughout this journey !! Love you @ranveersingh bhai."

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He singled out Singh's portrayal of characters Hamza and Jaskirat, calling the performances irreplaceable and deeply influential.

The actor, in a previous post, commended Singh's professionalism and infectious energy on set. Describing it as "unmatched generosity" paired with "mad energy," Pandor noted that Singh has a unique ability to uplift everyone around him.

He called this quality the actor's "true superpower," suggesting that Singh's impact goes beyond his performances.

Pandor also expressed gratitude for the support he received during the shoot of the Dhurandhar franchise.

The timing of the tribute aligns with the success of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the latest instalment in Aditya Dhar's franchise.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' was released in theatres on March 19.

After its release, the film has garnered praise from members of the film fraternity, including Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Anupam Kher and others.

Kangana Ranaut lauded Dhar's achievement, calling him a "superstar filmmaker" and emphasising his growing influence. She noted that in global cinema, directors such as Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan are often regarded as central creative forces, suggesting Dhar's success could inspire emerging filmmakers.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli praised the project for "hitting it out of the park," while Rakesh Roshan credited it with ushering in "a new era of filmmaking".

The film features an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal, among others.