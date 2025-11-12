De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn Starrer Collects Rs 1.37 Crore Ahead Of Release

De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn is set to charm audiences once again with the sequel to De De Pyaar De. The romantic comedy’s second installment is gearing up for a decent opening as it hits theatres this Friday.

The film’s advance booking began on Tuesday, and according to trade portal Sacnilk, it sold around 5,382 tickets for Day 1. As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, De De Pyaar De 2 has earned approximately Rs 19.13 lakh from organic sales and Rs 1.37 crore including block bookings.

The first film in the franchise, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, grossed Rs 104.13 crore during its theatrical run. The sequel brings back Ajay and Rakul, while introducing R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, and Meezaan Jafri in pivotal roles.

The trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 received positive feedback, setting expectations for a strong first weekend collection.

The film, slated for release on November 14, saw a modest start at the box office. Out of the Rs 1.37 crore in advance bookings, Rs 19.19 lakh came from organic ticket sales, while Rs 1.17 crore were block bookings. Maharashtra and Delhi circuits are currently leading with Rs 31.51 lakh and Rs 34.12 lakh, respectively.

‘Raat Bhar’: A New Romantic Melody That Steals the Spotlight

The makers have now released a new romantic track titled Raat Bhar, which is quickly winning hearts. Featuring Rakul Preet Singh and Meezaan Jafri, the song beautifully captures the early stages of their on-screen chemistry as Aditya (Meezaan) tries to win over Ayesha (Rakul).

Sung by Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev, Raat Bhar blends soulful vocals with soothing music, making it a refreshing addition to the film’s soundtrack. The music video showcases picturesque visuals and intimate moments that highlight the warmth and playfulness of young love.

About the Film

The trailer hints at a quirky and emotional storyline. It opens with Rakul Preet Singh revealing her relationship with Ajay Devgn’s character to her parents, played by R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor. Madhavan’s character is taken aback by the age gap between Rakul and her fiancé, leading to a hilarious and heartwarming family drama.

In an unexpected twist, Rakul’s parents attempt to sabotage the marriage by introducing Meezaan Jafri’s character into her life — sparking a love-versus-family tug-of-war.

Penned by Luv Ranjan, De De Pyaar De 2 promises a blend of humour, emotion, and romance — staying true to the essence of the original while offering a fresh storyline.

(With inputs from IANS)