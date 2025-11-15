Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2985249https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/de-de-pyaar-de-2-box-office-collection-day-1-ajay-devgn-starrer-fails-to-surpass-first-installment-s-strong-debut-2985249.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
DE DE PYAAR DE 2

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Fails To Surpass First Installment’s Strong Debut

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan's much-awaited romantic drama hit theatres yesterday, but failed to surpass the strong opening of its first installment - check out its first-day collection.

Edited By: Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 02:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Fails To Surpass First Installment’s Strong Debut(Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: The much-awaited sequel De De Pyaar De 2 has finally hit theatres today, promising a mix of comedy, emotions, and drama for audiences nationwide. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles and has already started trending on social media.

De De Pyaar De 2 Vs De De Pyaar De Box Office Collection

On its opening day, the film earned Rs 8.75 crore, slightly lower than the Rs 9.11 crore that the original De De Pyaar De made on its first Friday back in 2019.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The original film, directed by Luv Ranjan and Akiv Ali, surprised audiences with its unconventional love story between two people from different age groups. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tabu, the 2019 hit was praised for its engaging storyline, memorable songs, and comedy, eventually grossing over Rs 104 crore at the box office.

Also Read | De De Pyaar De 2 X Review: Netizens Share Mixed Reactions As Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh & R. Madhavan Return To Big Screen

About De De Pyaar De 2

Following the success of the first film, director Anshul Sharma returns with De De Pyaar De 2. The sequel picks up where the original left off, with Devgn and Singh’s characters having won over Ajay’s family and now facing the challenge of gaining Rakul’s family’s approval. The new installment introduces R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, and Meezaan Jafri, while Jaaved Jaaferi reprises his role from the first film.

Also Read | De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn & R Madhavan Deliver A Perfect Family Entertainer

The trailer for the sequel received a positive response, setting high expectations for a strong opening weekend. With its combination of humour, emotional moments, and star-studded cast, De De Pyaar De 2 is poised to entertain audiences in the days ahead.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor at Zee's entertainment desk. Ahana is your next-door film critic, who loves examining movies from two dimensions. She will also be the first to pick a story wit... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

interstellar comet
3I ATLAS Sparks Alien Speculation Again: New Viral Images Circulating
LG Manoj Sinha
LG Sinha Orders Probe Into 'Extremely Tragic' Nowgam Blast; Says 'Anguished'
Setting Spray
Best Makeup Setting Sprays on Amazon for Long-Lasting Makeup
Technology
Want To Send Message On WhatsApp Without Saving Contact On Your Smartphone?
Nowgam Blast
Nowgam: DGP Confirms 'Accidental Explosion' While Sampling Seized Explosives
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 15-11-2025 Karunya KR 731 Lucky Draw Shortly
delhi aqi today
Delhi AQI: Air Quality Hits 'Severe,' Wazirpur AQI 450 Despite GRAP III Curbs
Nowgam police station blast
Nowgam Blast: Who Were 9 People Killed in Srinagar’s ‘Accidental’ Explosion?
Technology
Spotify Rolls Out Four New Premium Plans In India; Check New Price, Benefits
Sarbjit Kaur
Pakistan Silence: Sikh Pilgrim Sarbjit Kaur Vanishes Post-Celebrations