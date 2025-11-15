De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Starrer Fails To Surpass First Installment’s Strong Debut

New Delhi: The much-awaited sequel De De Pyaar De 2 has finally hit theatres today, promising a mix of comedy, emotions, and drama for audiences nationwide. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles and has already started trending on social media.

De De Pyaar De 2 Vs De De Pyaar De Box Office Collection

On its opening day, the film earned Rs 8.75 crore, slightly lower than the Rs 9.11 crore that the original De De Pyaar De made on its first Friday back in 2019.

The original film, directed by Luv Ranjan and Akiv Ali, surprised audiences with its unconventional love story between two people from different age groups. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Tabu, the 2019 hit was praised for its engaging storyline, memorable songs, and comedy, eventually grossing over Rs 104 crore at the box office.

About De De Pyaar De 2

Following the success of the first film, director Anshul Sharma returns with De De Pyaar De 2. The sequel picks up where the original left off, with Devgn and Singh’s characters having won over Ajay’s family and now facing the challenge of gaining Rakul’s family’s approval. The new installment introduces R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, and Meezaan Jafri, while Jaaved Jaaferi reprises his role from the first film.

The trailer for the sequel received a positive response, setting high expectations for a strong opening weekend. With its combination of humour, emotional moments, and star-studded cast, De De Pyaar De 2 is poised to entertain audiences in the days ahead.