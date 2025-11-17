De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan Starrer Shows Growth, Inching Closer To Hit Rs 50 Cr Mark

New Delhi: The highly anticipated sequel De De Pyaar De 2 finally arrived in cinemas on November 14, 2025, drawing significant attention from moviegoers eager to see the continuation of the beloved franchise. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles, the film opened to decent box-office numbers. Although it did not surpass the strong opening of the first installment, the sequel has steadily picked up momentum over the weekend.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection

On its opening day, the film earned Rs 8.75 crore , setting a modest foundation for its theatrical run. As audience turnout increased over the weekend, the film’s collection began to rise sharply. Early box-office data indicate that the film collected Rs 12.25 crore on its first Saturday, reflecting a strong 40 per cent jump from Day 1. The upward trend continued into Sunday, with early estimates placing the Day 3 collection at around Rs 13.75 crore, marking an additional 12.24 per cent growth. With these numbers, De De Pyaar De 2 has reached a total of Rs 34.75 crore in just its opening weekend and is now steadily inching closer to the much-anticipated Rs 50 crore milestone.

About De De Pyaar De 2

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film picks up right where its predecessor concluded. After Ashish, played by Ajay Devgn, successfully convinces his family to accept his relationship with the much younger Ayesha, portrayed by Rakul Preet Singh, a new challenge emerges. The narrative shifts focus to Ayesha’s parents, played by R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor, who enter the storyline and introduce a fresh set of complications as Ashish attempts to win their approval. The sequel blends humour, drama, and emotional moments as it explores the complexities of modern relationships, generational differences, and the awkward dynamics that arise from unconventional pairings. Backed by T-Series Films and Luv Films, the movie retains the lighthearted charm of the original while expanding its emotional depth.

The trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 had already generated significant buzz prior to its release, with fans appreciating the chemistry between the lead actors and the promise of a more layered storyline. Its positive pre-release reception set high expectations for the film, and despite a comparatively slower opening, the strong weekend growth indicates that the sequel is finding its audience. With its blend of comedy, relatable drama, and a popular star cast, the film appears poised for a successful run in the coming days as it continues to attract viewers across the country.