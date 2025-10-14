De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer Out: Fans Say ‘Mazza Aa Gaya’ As Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh Return

New Delhi: The highly anticipated trailer for De De Pyaar De 2 has officially dropped, and it’s already sending waves across the internet.

Set to reprise their beloved roles, Devgn and Singh once again deliver their trademark on-screen chemistry, with snappy dialogues, playful banter, and emotional undertones that hint at another rollercoaster love story. The trailer has struck a chord with audiences, igniting excitement and nostalgia in equal measure.

De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer Netizens' Reaction

Social media erupted within minutes of the trailer’s release, with fans showering praise, particularly for Rakul Preet Singh’s captivating performance as Ayesha. Comments like “Rakul is pure fire in every frame” and “She’s magnetic… can’t take my eyes off her #RakulPreetSingh” quickly began trending, highlighting the actor's commanding screen presence.

Ajay Devgn, too, was applauded for slipping effortlessly back into his role, with fans celebrating the return of a pairing many now consider iconic. “This pairing hits different every single time #AjayRakul,” read one post, while another user gushed, “Natural comedy. Perfect. This is a winner.”

One tweet summed up the general sentiment perfectly, "#DeDePyaarDe2 trailer is a perfect example of "when you expect nothing, but it surprisingly surpasses expectations"

It looks fun, i'm in #AjayDevgn #RakulPreetSingh"

#DeDePyaarDe2



Oh bhaisaab this is amazing

Mazza aa gaya. Natural comedy. Perfect. This is a winner @BeingADian



Nanga naach shuru kardo ajay fans. Dedepyarde one was a hit. This also looks amazing — Dr.Vardhman (@vardhmandagli) October 14, 2025

Another fan added:

Rakul’s transformation into the stunning and spirited Ayesha drew particular admiration, with fans calling her “irresistible” and her portrayal “beyond stunning.” It’s clear that her performance and her sizzling chemistry with Devgn have reignited fan interest in the sequel.

About De De Pyaar De 2

De De Pyaar De 2 promises to deliver a fresh dose of feel-good entertainment, complete with laughter, romance, and all the emotional beats that made the original a hit. With the trailer generating widespread buzz and trending across platforms, the film is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the season.

The romantic comedy is set to hit theatres soon, and with excitement already at fever pitch, fans are counting down the days until they can once again step into the fun-filled world of De De Pyaar De.