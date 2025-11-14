De De Pyaar De 2 X Review: Netizens Share Mixed Reactions As Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh & R. Madhavan Return To Big Screen

New Delhi: The much-anticipated sequel De De Pyaar De 2 has finally arrived in theaters today, bringing with it a fresh wave of emotions, comedy, and drama. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R. Madhavan in key roles, has already begun making waves on social media, with netizens sharing their early reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

The film, a follow-up to the 2019 hit De De Pyaar De, continues to explore themes of love, relationships, and age-gap dynamics, but this time with added layers of maturity and humor. Early reactions have been mixed, with many praising the performances of the lead actors, while some found the sequel lacking compared to the original.

One user shared their thoughts, writing, "#DeDePyaarDe2 is a charming rollercoaster of emotions that brings love, laughter, & maturity to the forefront. With Ajay Devgn effortlessly balancing wit & wisdom, R. Madhavan adding warmth and flair, & Rakul Preet Singh lighting up the screen with her infectious energy."

#DeDePyaarDe2 is a charming rollercoaster of emotions that brings love, laughter, & maturity to the forefront. With Ajay Devgn effortlessly balancing wit & wisdom, R. Madhavan adding warmth and flair, & Rakul Preet Singh lighting up the screen with her infectious energy pic.twitter.com/BrR2108UQc — Nishant Bhusee (@nishantbhuse) November 13, 2025

However, not all reviews have been positive. Another user described the film as "an average rom-com," noting that while the first half had its funny moments, the second half felt "stretched and illogical." The review also pointed out that the first film was a stronger offering. "Performances are good though, with Madhavan easily being the standout among the cast. A decent one-time watch," the user concluded.

A decent one-time watch. pic.twitter.com/xmXgA1sYj9 — Sanchit Keswani (@sanchitkeswani) November 14, 2025

On the other hand, a more critical review stated, "#DeDePyaarDe2 is another big letdown from Ajay Devgn. (2.5/5) That cringy climax makes it a forgettable affair.. This one's a total Rakul Preet and Madhavan show and @ajaydevgn's there in a supporting role."

This one's a total Rakul Preet and Madhavan show and @ajaydevgn's there in a supporting role. pic.twitter.com/HOCiCz7Sy7 — nishant. (@NishantADHolic_) November 14, 2025

Despite the mixed reactions, another viewer praised the film for its balance of humor and heart. "Review - De De Pyaar De 2: When love meets logic, confusion and entertainment are guaranteed," the user wrote. "1st half is terrific, 2nd half stands strong, last 30 mins is Outstanding, a typical LUV RANJAN production film which is a complete family entertainer"

“When love meets logic, Confusion and Entertainment is guaranteed”#DeDePyaarDe2 is a complete laugh riot packed with confusion, emotion, and charm. 1st half is terrific, 2nd half stands strong, last 30 mins is Outstanding, a typical LUV… pic.twitter.com/ux7unyxuGV — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 14, 2025

De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Box Office Collection

In terms of box office performance, the film has made a strong start. According to trade portal Sacnilk, the film's advance bookings were impressive , with 5,382 tickets sold for Day 1. By 10 a.m. on Wednesday, De De Pyaar De 2 had already grossed approximately Rs 19.13 lakh from organic sales, with block bookings pushing the total to around Rs 1.37 crore.

The first film in the De De Pyaar De franchise, which featured Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, was a major success, grossing Rs 104.13 crore during its theatrical run. The sequel sees the return of Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, while introducing R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, and Meezaan Jafri in key roles.

The trailer for De De Pyaar De 2 had already garnered positive feedback, raising expectations for a strong first weekend at the box office. With its blend of comedy, emotion, and star power, the film looks set to keep audiences entertained in the coming days.