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  • /‘Declassified: Operation Sindoor’: Documentary on India’s response to Pahalgam Attack set for August 15 release

‘Declassified: Operation Sindoor’: Documentary on India’s response to Pahalgam Attack set for August 15 release

Discovery Channel India has announced its new documentary series Declassified: Operation Sindoor, which offers an insider look at India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack and is set to premiere on August 15, 2026.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 08:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
‘Declassified: Operation Sindoor’: Documentary on India’s response to Pahalgam Attack set for August 15 release
Image Credit: @discoverychannelin/Instagram

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