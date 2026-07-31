/‘Declassified: Operation Sindoor’: Documentary on India’s response to Pahalgam Attack set for August 15 release

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids - South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said, "At Warner Bros. Discovery, we are committed to bringing audiences impactful stories that deepen their understanding of the world around them. Declassified: Operation Sindoor also marks the launch of our new Declassified franchise, through which we aim to bring audiences closer to defining moments that have shaped history. For this first documentary, we are honoured to bring perspectives from across all three branches of India's armed forces alongside key experts and those closest to the operation. Being entrusted with this unprecedented access came with tremendous responsibility, and we approached it with the rigour, sensitivity and authenticity that the subject demands."