Deepak Tijori Opens Up On Working With Iulia Vantur In Echoes of Us: 'From the Very First Scene, It Was Clear She Is…

New Delhi: Iulia Vantur is all set to make her acting debut with the short film Echoes of Us. She will be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz. Recently, Deepak Tijori shared his experience working with Iulia and praised her acting abilities.

Deepak Tijori said, “I just had to take a moment to share my thoughts on Iulia's incredible debut in our short film, Echoes of Us. From the very first scene, it was clear that she is one of the finest debut actors I have ever had the pleasure of working with. Her talent is undeniable, and her deep understanding of her craft shines through in every performance.”

He further added, “Iulia’s professional attitude and dedication to her work are truly inspiring. She brings a level of dependability and commitment that is rare to find, and I have no doubt that these qualities will take her far in her career. The impact she has made on our project is immeasurable. Honestly, I can’t imagine anyone else embodying her character as perfectly as she does. I’m excited to see what the future holds for Iulia, and I feel honored to have witnessed her journey in Echoes of Us. Here’s to more amazing performances ahead!”

Tijori’s glowing remarks highlight Iulia Vantur’s potential as an actor, and her fans are eager to see her shine in this new role. The film has already started making waves, gaining recognition at several prestigious festivals, including: 14th Bangalore Shorts Film Festival – 2025, Global Indie Filmmaker Awards – 2025, Independent Shorts Awards – 2025, Love & Hope International Film Festival – 2025, among others.

As Echoes of Us blends emotional storytelling with a cross-cultural narrative, Iulia Vantur is poised to grab attention with her screen presence, firmly establishing herself as a promising actress to watch out for.