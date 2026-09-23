/Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Raashii Khanna: 5 top actresses & their upcoming biggest film releases

Bollywood's leading ladies are lining up a slate of releases that spans mythology-tinged spectacle, sweeping romance, and gritty action — proof that 2026 and 2027 are shaping up to be women-led years at the box office. Whether it's a Shah Rukh Khan reunion, a Bhansali love triangle, or a tribal-warrior origin story, here's a look at the actresses and films generating the most buzz right now.
Deepika Padukone gears up for one of her most ambitious releases, King, by Siddharth Anand. Though the deets of her role are kept under wraps, a few photos from the shoot have been out and have raised significant excitement among the audience. Deepika Padukone is back with SRK after 6 long years, keeping the anticipation among fans high. The action thriller King is scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 December 2026, coinciding with Christmas Eve.
Pan-India actress Raashii Khanna will be seen in a much-anticipated Dharman, co-starring the legendary Rajinikanth. She's also set to appear with Akshay Kumar in an untitled comedy directed by Anees Bazmee. Dharman is scheduled to release in January 2027.
After Alpha, Alia Bhatt is starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside real-life husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The plot is reportedly about 2 strong-willed Army officers who find their lives intertwined with a woman, forming a complicated love triangle. The film releases in theatres worldwide on January 21, 2027.
After Maa Behen, Triptii Dimri is taking on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, expected to be one of her most intense roles yet. The movie features Prabhas in the lead role. Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, has not been postponed and will hit theatres as scheduled on March 5, 2027.
Rashmika Mandanna plays a tribal woman in the action drama Mysaa, a big change from her usual roles. Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, the action drama presents Rashmika as a strong and fearless woman who takes on several challenges along her path.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.