Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi join forces for a Valentine release

New Delhi: Finally, the cat is out of the bag. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a Shakun Batra film along with generation next stars Ananya Panday and 'Gully Boy' fame MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Yes! Quite a fresh casting for the lead trio, right? Well, the film will go on floors in 2020 and February 12, 2021 has been locked as the release date. The makers are eying to cash in the Valentine week.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “IT'S OFFICIAL... #DeepikaPadukone, #SiddhantChaturvedi and #AnanyaPanday in Shakun Batra’s next film [not titled yet]... Shakun [#EkMainAurEkkTu, #KapoorAndSons] will also produce the film with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta... Starts 2020... 12 Feb 2021 release [#ValentinesDay].”

The yet-to-be-titled venture will be produced by Karan Johar, Shakun Batra and Apoorva Mehta.

Shakun Batra has movies like 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu' and 'Kapoor And Sons' to his credit.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi has recently bagged YRF's 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' opposite debutant actress Sharvari.

Are you excited to watch this fresh trio on-screen?