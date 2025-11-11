Delhi Blast Tragedy: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer Launch Postponed As A Mark Of Respect

New Delhi: The team behind the highly anticipated film Dhurandhar announced on Tuesday that the trailer launch event, originally scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, in Mumbai, has been postponed. The decision comes in the wake of Monday night’s tragic Red Fort blast in Delhi and health concerns involving veteran actor Dharmendra.

Official Statement from the Makers

In an official note shared with the media, the production houses Jio Studios and B62 Studios stated:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Important Update

The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday’s Delhi blast.

The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon.

Thank you for your understanding.

— Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandhar"

The announcement was also shared by lead actor Ranveer Singh on his official Instagram handle.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. It is slated for release on December 5.

Arjun Rampal Introduced as ‘Angel of Death’

Adding to the buzz around the film, t he makers recently released a striking poster of Arjun Rampal , introducing him as the ‘Angel of Death’. In the poster, Rampal is seen with an intense gaze, dense beard, a cigar in hand, and fire in his eyes, showcasing a rugged and deadly persona.

Sharing the poster on social media, Ranveer Singh wrote, "The Angel of Death. The countdown begins – 4 Days To Go! #DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December."

Earlier, the makers of the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar unveiled the character poster of actor R. Madhavan from the upcoming spy thriller.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and others. The film is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar.

Introducing Madhavan’s character on social media, Ranveer Singh described him as the “Charioteer of Karma.” Going by the poster, Madhavan’s role appears to be that of a wealthy and influential strategist — a man of power, intellect, and control.