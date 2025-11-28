Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989963https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/delhi-cm-declares-war-drama-120-bahadur-tax-free-to-honour-rezang-la-heroes-2989963.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
120 BAHADUR

Delhi CM Declares War Drama ‘120 Bahadur’ Tax-Free To Honour Rezang La Heroes

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has declared the war drama '120 Bahadur' tax-free in the National Capital Territory as a special mark of respect for the soldiers who fought in the 1962 Battle of Rezang La. 

|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 10:39 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi CM Declares War Drama ‘120 Bahadur’ Tax-Free To Honour Rezang La Heroes(Source: X)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced 'tax-free status' for the war drama '120 Bahadur' in the national capital, effective November 28.
 
The decision honours the bravery of Indian soldiers depicted in the film, which is based on the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

 The Delhi CM took to her X account to make the announcement and also praised the film for commemorating the heroism of the Indian Army.
 In her post, she wrote, "#120Bahadur, a historical war film, pays tribute to the extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The film highlights the inspiring leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose actions and sacrifice remain a defining symbol of courage in India's military history. As a special mark of respect to the valiant soldiers, the Delhi Government has decided to grant tax-free status to the film in Delhi from 28th Nov. Congratulations to the creators of the film!"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

'120 Bahadur' features Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee who led the 13 Kumaon Regiment in its brave stand against Chinese forces in 1962.

 The film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena and Dhanveer Singh in prominent roles. Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), the film released in cinemas on November 21. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jammu and Kashmir
JeM Hideout Busted, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered: Police
Jharkhand
Jharkhand Bets On Digital Governance, Climate-Smart Villages For Rural Growth
Amazon Black Friday Sale
Amazon Black Friday Sale 2025: Big Discounts On iPhone 17, OnePlus 15 And More
delhi rouse avenue court
Delhi Court Seeks CBI, ED Reply On Rabri Devi’s Request To Shift Three Cases
Journalists
MP Shock: Journalists Beaten, Held Hostage After Probing RTO Nexus
Bhopal police
6-Day Chase Ends In Gunshot: Child Rape Accused Finally Captured
Enforcement Directorate
ED Arrests WinZO Founders Saumya, Paavan Nanda Over Money Laundering Charges
stealth fighter jet
France To Give India The Military Secret America And Russia Never Shared
indian ins vikrant
INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri Mark Maiden Overseas Deployment At Sri Lankan Fleet
visa free countries
20 Countries Where Indians Can Go Without Visa: Check Documents Required